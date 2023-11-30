Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2023

The MLS Cup returns to the fold with a set of knock-out fixtures this weekend as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Los Angeles FC in an important Conference final clash at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Los Angeles FC finished in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts edged Seattle Sounders to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, secured a fourth-place finish in the league table in the regular season and have also been impressive over the past year. The Texas-based outfit defeated Sporting Kansas City by a 1-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good recent record against Houston Dynamo and have won five out of the last 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's three victories.

After an unbeaten run of nine matches on the trot against Houston Dynamo in the MLS, Los Angeles FC have lost three of their last four matches against the Texas outfit.

Houston Dynamo have reached the Conference finals for the eighth time in their history - two more times than any other team has managed since they joined the league in 2006.

Los Angeles FC star Denis Bouanga has scored 10 goals in his last six matches in the MLS and has found the back of the net in each of these games.

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Los Angeles FC have been an exceptional side this season and will need to be at their best in this match. Denis Bouanga has been a lethal force up front for his side and will need to make his mark this weekend.

Houston Dynamo have lived up to their reputation this season and have a point to prove going into this fixture. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Houston Dynamo

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Denis Bouanga to score - Yes