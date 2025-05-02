Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Los Angeles FC and Houston Dynamo will battle for three points in an MLS Western Conference clash on Saturday (May 3rd). The game will be played at BMO Stadium.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against St. Louis City where they had to twice come from behind at the same venue. They went behind to Cedric Teuchert's 52nd-minute strike but drew level through Denis Bouanga in the 70th minute, who then missed a penalty five minutes later. A dramatic end to the game saw their 10-man visitors reclaim the lead through Nathan Orda's 89th-minute own goal, but Bouanga completed his brace deep into injury time to draw the game level.

Ad

Trending

Houston Dynamo, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Austin FC. Ondrej Lingr and Ezequiel Ponce scored second-half goals to help their side claim all three points.

The win saw them climb to 13th spot in the Western Conference standings, having garnered 10 points from as many games. LAFC are eighth on 14 points.

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have six wins apiece from 17 head-to-head games, while five games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in April 2024 when Dynamo claimed a 1-0 home win.

The last six head-to-head games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet, with five games producing fewer than three goals.

Four of LAFC's last five league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Dynamo have scored in eight of the nine head-to-head games hosted by LAFC.

LAFC have won just one of their last five competitive games (two draws).

Ad

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Los Angeles FC sit outside the automatic playoff spot. They are level on points with seventh-placed San Diego FC, who occupy the final place in the automatic playoff spots.

Houston Dynamo started the season with a six-game winless run. However, Ben Olsen's side have improved in recent weeks and are currently unbeaten in their last four (two wins).

Ad

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Houston Dynamo

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More