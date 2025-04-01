Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2025

The CONCACAF Champions Cup is back in action with another set of matches this week as Los Angeles FC lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important quarterfinal fixture at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Herons edged Philadelphia Union to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of San Diego FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a slight edge over Inter Miami and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams in all competitions, as opposed to Inter Miami's one victory.

Inter Miami are unbeaten in their last 14 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-2 margin at the hands of Atlanta United in the MLS Cup final in November last year.

Lionel Messi marked his return from injury for Inter Miami in a match against Cavalier in the CONCACAF Champions Cup last week and has scored one goal apiece in his last three matches - two of these games ended in a 2-1 victory for Inter Miami.

Ad

Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have started their MLS campaign on a positive note and have hit their stride in the competition. Lionel Messi has been impressive for the Herons over the past week and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent in recent months. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-2 Inter Miami

Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback