Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Los Angeles FC lock horns with Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the BMO Stadium on Sunday.

Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been resurgent over the past month. The Herons were held to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a flawless record against Inter Miami and have won both their games against Inter Miami. The Herons are yet to win an official game against Los Angeles FC.

Lionel Messi has contributed to at least one goal in eight of his nine appearances for Inter Miami and has bagged 11 goals and three assists for the club so far.

Los Angeles FC have conceded only 27 goals in their 25 matches in the MLS so far this season - the joint-best defensive record in the Western Conference alongside Seattle Sounders.

After scoring only 28 goals in their first 26 games of the season in all competitions, Inter Miami have scored 27 goals in their last 10 matches and are unbeaten during this period.

Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have been extraordinarily resurgent over the past month and will be intent on moving up the league table in the coming weeks. Lionel Messi has been in scintillating form for the Herons and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC have also been in impressive form this season and will need to play out of their skins to sustain their formidable defensive record. Inter Miami are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-2 Inter Miami

Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes