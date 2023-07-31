Los Angeles FC vs Juarez Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2023

Los Angeles FC host Juarez at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday in the round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Courtesy of winning the 2022 Western Conference standings, the Falcons were given a bye in the group stages, directly assuring them of a place in the knockouts.

This gave them a chance to continue their focus on the MLS season, although Steve Cherundolo's side have gone through the motions lately.

The last six games have seen them win just once - a 3-0 victory over St. Louis earlier this month - while they have lost thrice. This drop in form has seen them concede top spot in the Western Conference standings to St. Louis, who now lead the pack by four points.

On the other hand, Juarez came through the first round of the cup after finishing second in South 1 group. They drew with Mazatlan in their first game, but lost 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

The Braves then beat Austin 3-1 in their next match to collect four points in two games, sealing their passage to the round of 32.

Los Angeles FC vs Juarez Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles and Juarez meet for the first time in their history.

Los Angeles have met Mexican teams on eight occasions, winning only thrice, while losing five times (three of them came against Leon).

Los Angeles have won only two of their last five games while losing twice.

Los Angeles have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games.

Juarez are unbeaten in five games from open play this season, winning thrice.

Juarez have conceded at least one goal in each of their five games this season.

Juarez's Aitor Garcia have scored in three of their four away games this season (3 goals in total).

Los Angeles FC vs Juarez Prediction

Los Angeles have been through a rough patch lately, struggling to knit wins together, while Juarez have looked solid in the new campaign thus far. The Mexican side are a good attacking team and should be able to see off their MLS rivals in this match.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-2 Juarez

Los Angeles FC vs Juarez Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Juarez to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes