Los Angeles FC vs Leon Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4, 2023 

Los Angeles FC host Leon at the BMO Stadium in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League final on Saturday (June 4).

The Falcons need to overturn a 2-1 deficit to be crowned champions, as they were beaten at Leon on Wednesday. William Tesillo opened the scoring for the Mexican side in the eighth minute before Angel Mena doubled their advantage in first-half added time.

LAFC's hopes were almost over, but Denis Bouanga pulled one back for the MLS side in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Steve Cherundolo's side were dominated by their hosts in the game but upped the pressure late on to halve the deficit. Nevertheless, they need an improvement in performance to win the tie.

Leon had 16 shots on target to LAFC's 10, mustering more than twice as many as them (7 to 3) on target and keeping 52% possession.

Los Angeles FC vs Leon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles and Leon had met only twice before, sharing a win apiece.

Leon beat Los Angeles 2-0 at home in the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League before the MLS side exacted revenge with a 3-0 vanquish in the return. LAFC would eventually lose in the finals that year (2-1 vs UANL)

Los Angeles have lost just one of their last six home games. That loss came in their last home game, going down 2-0 to Los Angelex Galaxy in the US Open Cup

Leon have failed to win their last four away games across competitions, losing and drawing twice apiece.

Denis Bouanga has scored LAFC's last two knockout games in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Los Angeles FC vs Leon Prediction

Los Angeles could come flying out of the blocks to find that elusive goal that will bring them level on aggregate. The Mexican outfit's poor record away from home in recent games is another factor that could influnce the outcome. The Falcons should prevail.

Prediction: Los Angeles 2-0 Leon

Los Angeles FC vs Leon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Los Angeles

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes