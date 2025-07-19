Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back with the El Trafico Derby this weekend as Los Angeles FC take on Los Angeles Galaxy in an important encounter at the BMO Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Austin FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts edged Minnesota United to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Trending

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a slight historical edge in the El Trafico Derby and have won 10 out of the 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles FC's nine victories.

Los Angeles FC have won four of their last five matches at home against Los Angeles Galaxy in the regular season of MLS and have won each of their last three such games in a row.

Los Angeles FC have won 17 of their last 21 matches at home in all competitions in a run dating back to the US Open Cup final last year and have won six of their last seven such games.

Los Angeles Galaxy are winless in their last 14 matches away from home in all competitions in 2025 but have played out draws in two of their last three such games.

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles FC have a stellar home record in MLS this season and will look to make the most of their impressive run. Denis Bouanga has been excellent for the hosts and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy have shown signs of improvement over the past month but are yet to hit their stride in the competition. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-1 Los Angeles Galaxy

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

