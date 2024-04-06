Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The MLS is back in action with another edition of the El Trafico Derby this weekend as Los Angeles FC lock horns with local rivals Los Angeles Galaxy in a crucial encounter at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Colorado Rapids last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Galaxy edged Seattle Sounders to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good historical record in the El Trafico Derby and have won nine out of the 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles FC's seven victories.

After a run of only three victories in 14 matches against Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS, Los Angeles FC have won four of their last five such games in the competition.

Los Angeles FC have picked up only seven points in their six matches in the MLS so far - the worst start to a league season in the club's history.

Riqui Puig has bagged two goals and two assists in the MLS this season and has contributed to 19 goals for Los Angeles Galaxy since the start of last season.

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have come into their own this season and can be virtually unstoppable on their day. The likes of Riqui Puig and Dejan Joveljic have stepped up to the plate so far and will look to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC are yet to hit their stride this season and have been surprisingly ineffective over the past month. Los Angeles Galaxy are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-3 Los Angeles Galaxy

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Riqui Puig to score - Yes