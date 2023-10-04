Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th October 2023

Los Angeles FC will play host to Minnesota at BMO Stadium in Major League Soccer action on Thursday.

Los Angeles vs Minnesota Preview

The hosts are winless in their last four matches, which has halted their progress in the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles sit fourth with 45 points but could seal qualification for the playoffs if they win half of their remaining six games. They will be looking to halt their poor home run when they take on Minnesota.

The Falcons won the Western Conference and their first MLS Cup last season, but their title defense has been shambolic. Los Angeles sit 10th in the overall standings, with Nashville, Houston Dynamo, and Vancouver Whitecaps hot on their heels. Los Angeles and Minnesota’s last two clashes ended in stalemates.

The visitors are pushing for a playoff qualification. Minnesota sit 11th in the Western Conference table with 38 points, below qualification for round one and the wild-card round. However, with 18 points on offer, they stand a chance to sail through, but their recent form is a cause for concern.

The Loons are struggling to snap a winless streak of six games, half of which ended in defeats. They finished sixth in the Western Conference last season to qualify for the playoffs but were knocked out in the first round. Minnesota have succeeded once at the BMO Stadium (2-0) but that victory dates back to 2019.

Los Angeles vs Minnesota Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles have won once and drawn four times in their last five clashes with Minnesota.

Los Angeles have won twice, drawn once, and lost once in their last four home matches against Minnesota.

Los Angeles have won twice and lost thrice in their last five home matches.

Minnesota have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once in their last five away matches.

Los Angeles have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice in their last five matches while Minnesota have drawn twice and lost thrice.

Los Angeles vs Minnesota Prediction

Denis Bouanga has been the architect of most of Los Angeles’ breakthroughs this term, scoring 14 goals. The hosts need to avoid a third defeat in a row to keep their morale high in the final lap of the campaign.

Minnesota will have to pull off a shock win in LA or settle for a draw, which has been their best result against the hosts.

Los Angeles come into the game as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Los Angeles 2-1 Minnesota

Los Angeles vs Minnesota Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Los Angeles to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Minnesota to score - Yes