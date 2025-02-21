  • home icon
  • Football
  • MLS 2023-24
  • Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

By Aditya Hosangadi
Modified Feb 21, 2025 13:48 GMT
Los Angeles FC v Minnesota United FC - Source: Getty
Los Angeles FC take on Minnesota United this weekend

The 2025 edition of MLS begins with a set of matches this weekend as Minnesota United take on an impressive Los Angeles FC side in an important encounter at the BMO Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United finished in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings last season and have been fairly impressive in recent months. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of New York City FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, finished at the top of the Western Conference league table last season and have been in excellent form this year. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat against Colorado Rapids in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Los Angeles FC have a slight edge over Minnesota United and have won four out of the 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's three victories.
  • Los Angeles FC have won each of their last three matches at home against Minnesota United and have scored an impressive nine goals in these games.
  • Los Angeles FC picked up a total of 64 points in the regular season of MLS last season - only the third time the club has picked up more than 60 points in the history of the competition.
  • Minnesota United are set to start their MLS campaign away from home for the ninth time in nine seasons.
  • Denis Bouanga has scored 46 goals for Los Angeles FC in his last two seasons in MLS.
Ad

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Prediction

Los Angeles FC have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on topping the league table yet again this season. The hosts can be lethal on their day and will look to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Minnesota United can pull off an upset on their day but will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-1 Minnesota United

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी