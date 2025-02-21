Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS begins with a set of matches this weekend as Minnesota United take on an impressive Los Angeles FC side in an important encounter at the BMO Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United finished in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings last season and have been fairly impressive in recent months. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of New York City FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, finished at the top of the Western Conference league table last season and have been in excellent form this year. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat against Colorado Rapids in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a slight edge over Minnesota United and have won four out of the 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's three victories.

Los Angeles FC have won each of their last three matches at home against Minnesota United and have scored an impressive nine goals in these games.

Los Angeles FC picked up a total of 64 points in the regular season of MLS last season - only the third time the club has picked up more than 60 points in the history of the competition.

Minnesota United are set to start their MLS campaign away from home for the ninth time in nine seasons.

Denis Bouanga has scored 46 goals for Los Angeles FC in his last two seasons in MLS.

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Prediction

Los Angeles FC have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on topping the league table yet again this season. The hosts can be lethal on their day and will look to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Minnesota United can pull off an upset on their day but will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-1 Minnesota United

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

