Los Angeles FC vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | August 11th 2023

Los Angeles FC will square off against Monterrey at the Rose Bowl Stadium in the 2023 Leagues Cup quarter-finals on Friday.

LAFC recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake at home at the BMO Field in the round of 16, scoring all four goals after the 52nd minute of the match. In-form striker Denis Bouanga bagged a four-minute brace while Nathan Ordaz and Filip Krastev added goals later in the match.

Monterrey recorded a 1-0 win over fellow Liga MX side Tigres UANL in the previous round, with former Real Sociedad midfielder Sergio Canales scoring an injury-time winner from the penalty spot.

LAFC secured a direct place in the knockout round of the competition and have scored 11 goals in just two games while conceding just one goal in that period.

Queretaro have kept three clean sheets in their four games in the competition. They are one of just two Liga MX teams left in the competition, alongside Queretaro, who take on Philadelphia Union on Friday.

Los Angeles FC vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time on Saturday.

LAFC have met Mexican teams nine times in all competitions, recording four wins while the remaining five games have ended in draws. Interestingly, all four of their wins against Mexican teams have come at home.

Queretaro have met American teams 17 times in all competitions and have a good record in these games, recording 13 wins. They have suffered a couple of defeats and the remaining two games have ended in draws.

LAFC are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, recording three wins. Queretaro are unbeaten in their last eight games, recording seven wins.

Los Angeles FC vs Monterrey Prediction

The Black and Gold had a break of two-and-a-half weeks before heading into the Leagues Cup and have enjoyed a flying start, scoring 11 goals in two games. They are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, conceding just three goals while scoring 16 times in that period.

Rayados have been in good touch recently, winning six games in a row, and have kept five clean sheets. They have suffered just two defeats against MLS teams and, considering their current form, should be able to hold their own in this match.

Considering the current form of the two teams, the match is expected to be a high-scoring affair, in which we back LAFC to come out on top.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-2 Monterrey

Los Angeles FC vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Denis Bouanga to score or assist any time - Yes