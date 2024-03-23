Los Angeles FC vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Nashville SC lock horns with an impressive Los Angeles FC side in an important encounter at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

Los Angeles FC vs Nashville SC Preview

Nashville SC are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side edged Charlotte FC to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Minnesota United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Los Angeles FC vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC and Nashville SC are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the last three matches played between the two teams.

The home team has not won any of the three matches between Los Angeles FC and Nashville SC in the MLS so far, with the away side winning both matches played between the two teams in 2022.

Los Angeles FC have picked up only four points from their first four matches in the MLS so far this season - the worst start to a league campaign in the history of the club.

Nashville SC have lost only one of their first eight matches in all competitions in 2024 and have found the back of the net in each of their last six games.

Los Angeles FC vs Nashville SC Prediction

Nashville SC have come into their own this year and are in excellent form at the moment. Sam Surridge and Teal Bunbury have been impressive this season and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Los Angeles FC have been a shadow of their former selves this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Nashville SC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-3 Nashville SC

Los Angeles FC vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Sam Surridge to score - Yes