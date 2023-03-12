Los Angeles FC vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2023

Los Angeles FC and New England Revolution go head-to-head at the BMO Stadium in the MLS on Sunday (March 12). The Revs will look to get one over the hosts, having failed to win the last four meetings since September 2018.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, kicked off their CONCACAF Champions League campaign with a bang, thrashing Alajuelense 3-0 in the first leg of their last-16 clash on Friday (March 10).

Before that, the Black and Gold claimed a pulsating 3-2 win over Portland Timbers in their A-League opener after wrapping up their pre-season campaign with wins over Toronto FC and San Diego Loyal SC.

Steven Cherundolo’s men now return home, where they're on a four-game winning streak since a 1-0 loss to Nashville in October.

Meanwhile, New England made it two wins last time out, edging out Houston Dynamo 3-0 at home.

Before that, Bruce Arena’s side kicked off their new MLS campaign with a 1-0 win over Charlotte FC courtesy of Henry Kessler’s late strike.

They have now won their last three games across competitions since a 4-0 loss against FC Cincinnati in a pre-season clash in February.

Los Angeles FC vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides, with three of their previous four meetings ending in draws.

Los Angeles' only win in the fixture came in August 2019, when they edged out the Revs 2-0 at home.

New England have won their last three games across competitions, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets.

The Black and Gold are on a four-game winning streak since a 2-1 loss to DC United in pre-season in February.

Los Angeles FC vs New England Revolution Prediction

Los Angeles and New England are both firing on all cylinders, so a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action could ensue. Three of their last four meetings have ended all square, so the spoils could be shared once again.

Prediction: Los Angeles 1-1 New England

Los Angeles FC vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Los Angeles’ last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the Revs’ last ten games.)

Poll : 0 votes