Los Angeles FC vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025 

Los Angeles FC and New York City FC battle for three points in an inter-conference MLS fixture on Saturday at the RMO Stadium.

LA are coming off a narrow 1-0 victory over Colorado Rapids in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round at the same venue in midweek. Mark Delgado broke the deadlock four minutes into the second half to seal LA's win on away goals following a 2-2 aggregate stalemate.

LAFC face Columbus Crew in the next but now turn their focus to MLS, where they began their campaign with a 1-0 home win over Minnessota United.

New York, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami. They went behind to Tomas Aviles' fifth-minute strike, but the Argentine went from hero to zero when he was sent off midway through the first half.

That paved the way for Mitija Ilenic to equalise for the Herons before Alonso Martinez put the visitors ahead 10 minutes into the second half. Telasco Segovia, though, scored a last-gasp equaliser deep into injury time, with Lionel Messi picking up his second assist of the night.

Los Angeles FC vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York have one win from three competitive head-to-head games, drawing two.

Their last meeting came in May 2021 saw New York claim a 2-1 comeback away win.

All three head-to-head games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

New York have won one of their last six league games, losing three.

Five of LAFC's last six games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Los Angeles FC vs New York City FC Prediction

Los Angeles retained their status as MLS' most valuable club for a third successive year, according to the latest Forbes ranking, narrowly pipping second-placed Inter Miami. They have claimed narrow victories in their last two games.

New York, meanwhile, will be more rested than LA, having not played continental football in midweek. However, expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Los Angeles 2-1 New York City

Los Angeles FC vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Los Angeles to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

