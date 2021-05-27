Los Angeles FC vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another important fixture this weekend as New York City FC take on Los Angeles FC at the Banc of California Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up this weekend.

New York City FC are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have shown glimpses of their potential in the MLS. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are currently in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference table and have not been at their best this year. The home side edged Colorado Rapids to a 2-1 victory last weekend and will want a similar result from this match.

Los Angeles FC vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC and New York City FC have played only two games against each other and have not managed a single victory between them. With both games ending in high-scoring draws, the two MLS sides have a point to prove this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both sides committed defensive errors on the day and will need to be more robust on Saturday.

Los Angeles FC form guide in the MLS: W-L-L-D-D

New York City FC form guide in the MLS: L-D-D-W-W

Los Angeles FC vs New York City FC Team News

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Star striker Carlos Vela has recovered from his injury and will have to play a pivotal role in this match. Los Angeles FC will have to do without Kwadwo Opoku and Erik Duenas against New York City FC this weekend.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Erik Duenas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a depleted squad going into this game and will have to do without Heber and Gedion Zelalem this weekend. Anton Tinnerholm and Alexander Callens are also carrying knocks and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Heber, Gedion Zelalem

Doubtful: Anton Tinnerholm, Alexander Callens

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC vs New York City FC Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega; Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Jesus Murillo, Tristan Blackmon; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Carlos Vela, Corey Baird, Diego Rossi

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Maxime Chanot, Sebastien Ibeagha, Malte Amundsen; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi; Valentin Castellanos

Los Angeles FC vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have hit their stride this season and will want to bounce back from a disappointing draw last weekend. The likes of Jesus Medina and Valentin Castellanos can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove on Sunday.

Los Angeles FC have struggled to make an impact in the MLS this season and will need to be at their best this weekend. New York City FC are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-2 New York City FC

