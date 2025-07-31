Los Angeles FC vs Pachuca Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1st 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Published Jul 31, 2025 19:54 GMT
Los Angeles Fotball Club v Mazatlan FC - Leagues Cup Phase One - Source: Getty
Los Angeles FC lock horns with Pachuca in the Leagues Cup

Los Angeles FC will meet Pachuca at BMO Stadium in the group phase of the 2025 Leagues Cup on Friday. LAFC are winless in their last three games in all competitions, and Los Tuzos have a 100% record this month.

The Black and Gold met Mazatlan in their campaign opener on Tuesday and played out a 1-1 draw in regulation time. The Liga MX side came out on top in the penalty shootout, recording an 11-10 win.

The Gophers squared off against San Diego in their campaign opener and recorded a 3-2 win. Víctor Guzmán scored in the first half while Alexéi Domínguez Figueroa bagged a brace. San Diego scored their first goal in the 88th minute and almost came back from three goals down, with Luca Bombino scoring in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

Los Angeles FC vs Pachuca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams will meet for the first time.
  • LAFC have met Mexican teams 14 times in all competitions. They have seen conclusive results in these games, recording six wins.
  • Los Tuzos have met American teams 28 times. They have a good record in these meetings, recording 14 wins.
  • The Black and Gold have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last six games in July.
  • The Gophers are on a four-game winning streak across all competitions, scoring 10 goals while keeping two clean sheets.
  • Los Tuzos have scored three goals apiece in three of their last four games.
  • LAFC have kept clean sheets in three of their six games this month and have failed to score in just one game in that period.
  • The Gophers are unbeaten in their last five meetings against teams from MLS.
Los Angeles FC vs Pachuca Prediction

The Black and Gold are winless in their last three games, scoring just one goal in their last two games. This is a must-win match for the 2024 runners-up as, according to the new format, only four of the 18 MLS teams will qualify for the knockout phase.

Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz started from the bench against Mazatlan and might get the nod to start.

Los Tuzos head into the match in great form, winning their last four games. They are unbeaten in their last five meetings against American teams, scoring at least three goals in three games, and will look to build on that form.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their goalscoring records, the Liga MX side are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-2 Pachuca

Los Angeles FC vs Pachuca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Pachuca to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

