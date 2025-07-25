Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Portland Timbers lock horns with Los Angeles FC in an important encounter at the BMO Stadium on Friday. Both teams have stepped up to the plate so far this season and will want to win this game.
Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Preview
Portland Timbers are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Timbers were held to a 1-1 draw by Minnesota United in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.
Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The home side played out a 3-3 draw against local rivals Los Angeles Galaxy this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Los Angeles FC have a good recent record against Portland Timbers and have won nine out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Portland Timbers' six victories.
- Los Angeles FC were on a winning run of three matches on the trot in MLS before they were held to a disappointing 3-3 draw by local rivals Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game in the competition.
- Los Angeles FC have scored a total of nine goals in their last four matches in the regular season of MLS and have conceded only three goals during this period, keeping three clean sheets in the process.
- Portland Timbers are winless in their last three games in the regular season of MLS.
Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction
Los Angeles FC have been impressive in MLS this season and will be intent on making the most of their good form. The hosts were held at bay by Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch on Friday.
Portland Timbers can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent this week. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-1 Portland Timbers
Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes