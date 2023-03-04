Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Los Angeles FC host the Portland Timbers at the BMO Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides looking to have strong starts to the season.

LAFC kick-off their season on Saturday and will look to successfully defend their MLS title in the 2022-23 campaign. Steve Cherundolo's side will be riding high on the wave of winning their first ever MLS championship and will look to take that momentum into the game against Portland on Saturday.

Portland, on the other hand, beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 in their opening game of the campaign thanks to Juan Mosquera's goal. Giovanni Savarese's side will hope to win their second game and topple the champions LAFC on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game on Saturday and that should make for a well contested matchup.

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

LAFC came aways as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in October 2022. Goals from Carlos Vela and Denis Bouanga were enough to secure the victory on the night, with Dairon Asprilla getting on the scoresheet for Portland.

LAFC were unbeaten against Posrtland last season, having knocked them out of the US Open Cup as well.

Portland had the joint third most bookings in their opening game of the season against Sporting Kansas City with three.

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Both sides will be heading into the game on a high and that should come to the fore on Saturday.

Maxime Crepeau will be suspended for LAFC. Meanwhile, Portland will miss a host of players with Yimmi Chara, Tega Ikoba, Sebastian Blanco, Felipe Mora, David Ayala, Dairon Asprilla and Claudio Bravo all unavailable due to injury.

It's hard to see Portland taking anything away from the game, given the difference in quality between the two sides. We predict LAFC will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-0 Portland Timbers

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Los Angeles FC Win

Tip 2 - Both sides to score - NO (LAFC had the third best defense in the MLS during the 2021-22 season)

Tip 3 - Carlos Vela to score/assist (The forward finished the 2021-22 season with 12 goals and 12 assists in 32 games)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes