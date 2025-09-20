Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Salt Lake lock horns with an impressive Los Angeles FC side in an important encounter at the BMO Stadium on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Real Salt Lake are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The hosts are on a winning streak at the moment and will look to achieve another positive result this weekend.

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good recent record against Real Salt Lake and have won 14 out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's four victories.

Los Angeles FC are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of San Diego FC in an MLS encounter last month.

Los Angeles FC have conceded at least one goal in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 2-0 victory against New England Revolution last month.

Real Salt Lake have lost four of their last five games in MLS.

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Los Angeles FC have been a prolific goalscoring unit over the past month and managed to find the back of the net eight times in their last two games. Son Heung-Min has been sensational for the hosts and will look to add to his goal tally on Sunday.

Real Salt Lake have blown hot and cold this season and will need to be at their best in this match. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-1 Real Salt Lake

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

