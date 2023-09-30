The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake square off at the Banc of California Stadium on Sunday (October 1).

Los Angeles were denied a first Campeones Cup title, as they lost on penalties by Tigres UANL on Thursday after a goalless draw in regulation time. That was in keeping with their poor form in the MLS, where they have managed one win in last six games, losing three.

With four games to go before the end of the regular season, Los Angeles are second in the Western Conference, eight points behind first-placed St. Louis City, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Salt Lake returned to winning ways with a scrappy 2-1 home win over Vancouver Whitecaps. Before that, Mastroeni’s men were on a two-game losing streak, losing to San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas.

With 43 points from 30 games, Salt Lake are fifth in the Western Conference, five points above tenth-placed Sporting Kansas City just outside the playoffs qualifying places.

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from their last 16 meetings, Los Angeles boast a superior record in the fixture.

Salt Lake have lost their last four visits to the Banc of California Stadium in the league, conceding nine goals and scoring four since a 3-2 win in November 2018.

Steven Cherundolo’s men are winless in three games across competitions, losing once, since a 4-3 win over LA Galaxy on September 17.

The Claret and Cobalt have lost their last four away games across competitions, conceding 11 goals and scoring three since a 3-1 win at Club Leon in the Leagues Cup in August.

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their Campeones Cup final defeat, Los Angeles will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result.

Los Angeles have enjoyed the better of this fixture and should see off Salt Lake who have struggled on the road.

Prediction: Los Angeles 3-1 Salt Lake

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles

Tip 2: First to score - Los Angeles (The hosts opened the scoring in eight of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last seven clashes.)