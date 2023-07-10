Los Angeles FC vs Saint Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Los Angles FC and Saint Louis City square off at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday.

While the visitors will be looking to pick up a fourth win on the spin, the Black and Gold head into the game without a win in their last four outings.

Los Angeles FC continued to struggle for results as they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Steven Cherundolo’s men have now gone four straight matches without a win, claiming one point from a possible 12 in that time.

With 33 points from 21 matches, Los Angeles FC are currently third in the Western Conference table, level on points with fourth-placed Real Salt Lake.

Elsewhere, Saint Louis City maintained their fine run of results at the weekend as they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Toronto FC.

Bradley Carnell’s men have now won three consecutive matches, scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets since June’s 3-1 loss to Real Salt Lake.

With 38 points from 21 games, Saint Louis currently sit at the summit of the Western Conference standings with a three-point lead over second-placed Seattle Sounders.

Los Angeles FC vs Saint Louis City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Los Angeles FC and Saint Louis City, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Cherundolo’s men have failed to win their last four matches, losing three and picking up one draw since a 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders on June 22.

Saint Louis City currently boast the second-best away record in the Western Conference, having picked up 16 points from 10 matches.

Los Angeles FC have managed just one win in their last seven home games in all competitions while losing four and claiming two draws since May.

Los Angeles FC vs Saint Louis City Prediction

Saint Louis City have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will be looking to pick up a fourth win on the trot. Los Angeles FC have struggled to get going but we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-1 Saint Louis City

Los Angeles FC vs Saint Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Home clean sheet - No (Los Angeles FC have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four matches)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

