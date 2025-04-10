Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Los Angeles FC lock horns with San Jose Earthquakes in an important clash at the BMO Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Earthquakes thrashed DC United by a comprehensive 6-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup this week and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good recent record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 12 out of the 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to San Jose Earthquakes' eight victories.

Los Angeles FC have won each of their last three matches against San Jose Earthquakes in all competitions - they had won only three of the 11 such games preceding this run.

Los Angeles FC have lost four of their last five matches in the regular season of MLS and have lost four of their first seven games in a league season for the first time in their history.

Los Angeles FC los their previous home game against Austin FC and have never lost consecutive home games in the regular season of MLS.

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes put on a sensational show against DC United and will look to make the most of their purple patch this weekend. Josef Martinez scored a hat-trick on the day and will look to replicate his heroics in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC were well below their best against Inter Miami and will be up against a strong opponent on Saturday. San Jose Earthquakes are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Jose Earthquakes to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

