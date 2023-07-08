Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Los Angeles FC in a crucial clash at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The home side slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles Galaxy last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Earthquakes were held to a 2-2 draw by Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won nine out of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to San Jose Earthquakes' six victories.

None of the 14 matches between Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes have ended in a draw - the second-highest number of matches in an MLS fixture without a draw.

Los Angeles FC have lost eight of their last 11 matches in all competitions after suffering only eight defeats in the 42 games preceding this run.

San Jose Earthquakes have won only two of their last 27 matches away from home in the MLS since the start of last season.

Los Angeles FC star Carlos Vela has scored six goals in his eight career appearances against San Jose Earthquakes - only Raul Ruidiaz has a better such record in the MLS.

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Los Angeles FC have endured a slump over the past month and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Carlos Vela has tormented the Earthquakes in the past and will look to make an impact this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes have been impressive this season and will look to move up the league table. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-2 San Jose Earthquakes

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Carlos Vela to score - Yes

