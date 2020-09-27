Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Western Conference of the MLS is back in action this weekend as Los Angeles FC host a struggling San Jose Earthquakes outfit at the Banc of California Stadium. The Earthquakes have endured a difficult season and are in desperate need of a victory.

Los Angeles FC have enjoyed a positive season so far and currently find themselves in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings. The home side thrashed the Vancouver Whitecaps by an incredible 6-0 margin during the week and should be able to win this fixture.

The San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, have conceded an astonishing 11 goals in their last two games and have struggled in their own half this season. The away side is rooted to the bottom of the MLS table and is in need of a morale-boosting victory.

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have a flawless record against their rivals from San Jose and have won all six matches played between the two teams. The Earthquakes have struggled against Los Angeles FC in the past and will need to turn their fortunes around in this game.

The previous meeting between these two sides in the MLS ended in a massive 5-1 victory for Los Angeles FC. Diego Rossi was excellent against the San Jose Earthquakes on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Los Angeles FC form guide in the MLS: W-L-W-L-W

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in the MLS: L-L-D-D-L

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Carlos Vela is currently injured

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without the talismanic Carlos Vela for this fixture and will miss the forward's presence in the final third. Tristan Blackmon has also been ruled out of this game with an injury.

Injured: Carlos Vela, Tristan Blackmon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The San Jose Earthquakes have a difficult task

San Jose Earthquakes

Oswaldo Alanis and Guram Kashia are both injured at the moment and will be unable to take the field for the San Jose Earthquakes this weekend. Danny Hoesen is back in the squad and might make a substitute appearance tomorrow.

Injured: Oswaldo Alanis, Guram Kashia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega; Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Latif Blessing; Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Brian Rodriguez, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Diego Rossi

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Vega; Marcos Lopez, Florian Jungwirth, Tanner Beason, Nick Lima; Judson, Tommy Thompson, Jackson Yueill; Valeri Qazaishvili, Andres Rios, Cristian Espinoza

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

The San Jose Earthquakes are suffering from a defensive crisis at the moment and will need a miracle to prevent Los Angeles FC from running away with this game. The Earthquakes are likely to field a defensive line-up and will want to prove a point in this game.

Los Angeles FC have an excellent attacking combination and will want to close the gap at the top of the table with a victory against the Earthquakes. The likes of Diego Rossi and Bradley Wright-Phillips are in excellent form and should be able to guide the home side to a victory in this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-0 San Jose Earthquakes

