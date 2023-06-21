Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Seattle Sounders lock horns with an impressive Los Angeles FC side in an important clash at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday.

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Sounders were held to a 3-3 draw by Charlotte FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The home side edged Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a slight edge over Seattle Sounders and have won six out of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Seattle Sounders' five victories.

Los Angeles FC are unbeaten in their last six matches at home against Seattle Sounders in the MLS and are one of only two teams in the competition to have achieved the feat.

Los Angeles FC defeated Sporting Kansas City by a 2-1 scoreline last week and managed to end a goalless streak of three matches in the MLS.

Following their 3-3 draw against Charlotte FC this week, Seattle Sounders have won only two of their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Carlos Vela has scored his last two goals after the 89th minute for Los Angeles FC and has won both these games for his side.

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Los Angeles FC managed to find their shooting boots against Sporting Kansas City last week and have a point to prove in this fixture. Carlos Vela can be lethal on his day and will look to step up to the plate this week.

Seattle Sounders are yet to hit their stride this season and cannot afford another underwhelming result on Wednesday. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Seattle Sounders

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Carlos Vela to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes