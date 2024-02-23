Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th February 2024

The 2024 edition of the MLS is set to kick off with its first round of games this weekend as Los Angeles FC lock horns with an impressive Seattle Sounders side in an important encounter at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Seattle Sounders finished in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings last season and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Sounders crashed out in the semi-finals of the MLS Cup last season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in the Western Conference league table last season and have been impressive in recent months. The home side narrowly missed out on the MLS Cup last week and will be intent on taking it up a notch in this match.

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good recent record against Seattle Sounders and have won eight out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Seattle Sounders' five victories.

Los Angeles FC are unbeaten in their last six matches against Seattle Sounders in the MLS and managed to win the previous game between the two teams in last season's playoffs by a 1-0 margin.

Los Angeles FC have won the opening game of their MLS campaign in each of their last six seasons and have become only the second team in the history of the competition to achieve the feat.

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last six matches away from home in the regular season of the MLS - their longest such run in the competition since 2018.

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Los Angeles FC were within touching distance of an MLS Cup victory last season and will be intent on making amends this year. Denis Bouanga has been impressive for the hosts and will look to find the back of the net this weekend.

Seattle Sounders can pack a punch on their day and have an impressive away record in recent months. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-1 Seattle Sounders

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Denis Bouanga to score - Yes