Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City take on an impressive Los Angeles FC side in an important clash at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

Sporting Kansas City are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have also failed to meet expectations this season. The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat against Real Salt Lake in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good recent record against Sporting Kansas City and have won six out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's four victories.

After a run of four defeats in six matches against Sporting Kansas City in the MLS, Los Angeles FC are unbeaten in their last five such matches in the competition.

In a run dating back to last season, Los Angeles FC are unbeaten in their last four matches at home in all competitions - their longest such run since September 2022.

Sporting Kansas City are winless in their last eight matches away from home against teams from California in all competitions but have played out draws in five of their last six such games.

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Los Angeles FC were triumphant last season and have the resources they need to replicate their feat in the coming months. The hosts have an excellent squad at their disposal and will look to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City can pack a punch on their day but have issues to address ahead of this game. Los Angeles FC are excellent at home and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Sporting Kansas City

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mateusz Bogusz to score - Yes