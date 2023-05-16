Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2023

Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City square off at the BMO Stadium in the MLS on Wednesday.

Steven Cherundolo’s side have won their last three games against the visitors and will look to continue in the same vein.

Los Angeles FC continued their fine run of results as they steamrolled Real Salt Lake 3-0 at America First Field last Saturday.

The Black and Gold have now won three of their last four outings across all competitions and are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 games since mid-March.

With 21 points from 10 matches, Los Angeles FC are currently second in the Western Conference table, two points behind first-placed Seattle Sounders, albeit with two fewer games played.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, turned in a performance of the highest quality last time out when they stormed to a 3-0 victory over Minnesota United at Children's Mercy Park.

Peter Joseph Vermes’ side have now won successive MLS games for the first time since last October after claiming a 2-1 victory over Seattle on May 7 to snap their 11-match winless run.

With nine points from 12 matches, Sporting Kansas City are currently rooted to the bottom of the Conference standings, but could potentially move as high as ninth place with all three points on Wednesday.

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 10th meeting between the sides. Los Angeles FC have picked up five wins in that time, compared to Sporting Kansas City’s four victories.

The Black and Gold have won their last three games against Vermes’ men, scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 4-1 loss in August 2021.

Los Angeles FC are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 MLS matches, claiming nine wins and three draws since October 2022.

Sporting Kansas City are winless in all but one of their last eight away games this season, losing five and claiming two draws.

Cherundolo’s side are on a run of four consecutive home wins, scoring 11 goals and keeping three cleans sheets since March’s 2-1 loss to LD Alajuelense.

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, we anticipate another end-to-end and fierce battle at the BMO Stadium. Cherundolo’s men have been near impenetrable at home in recent weeks and we are backing them to come away with a fifth straight victory on Wednesday.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-1 Sporting Kansas City

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of the last eight clashes between the teams)

