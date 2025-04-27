Los Angeles FC vs St. Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

The action continues in MLS as Los Angeles FC and St. Louis City lock horns at the BMO Stadium on Sunday. Olof Mellberg’s visitors are looking for their first league win over LA after four previous failed attempts.

Los Angeles turned in a resilient display last weekend as they fought back from behind twice to salvage a 3-3 draw with Portland Timbers at Providence Park. That followed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes at the BMO Stadium on April 13, which snapped a two-game losing run.

Los Angeles have 13 points from nine matches to sit seventh in the Western Conference, level on points with eighth-placed Seattle Sounders.

Meanwhile, St. Louis City failed to find their feet last out in a goalless draw with Vancouver Whitecaps last Sunday. Mellberg’s men have gone five games without a win, losing four, since a 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders in March.

With nine points from as many matches, St. Louis are 13th in the West but could move level with ninth-placed Real Salt Lake with a win.

Los Angeles FC vs St. Louis City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

LA have three wins from their last five meetings with St. Louis, losing one, which came in February 2024 when they edged out Steven Cherundolo’s men 1-0 in a friendly.

Los Angeles have won all but one of their seven home games across competitions this season, with a 1-0 defeat to Austin in March being the exception.

St. Louis have won just two of their last 25 competitive away matches, losing 14, since September 2023.

Los Angeles FC vs St. Louis City Prediction

It has been a difficult start to the campaign for St. Louis, who have managed just one point from their last five matches. Los Angeles, meanwhile, have made their home turf a fortress this season, so they should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Los Angeles 2-0 St. Louis

Los Angeles FC vs St. Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in six of Los Angeles’ last eight outings.)

