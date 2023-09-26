Los Angeles FC vs Tigres Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27, 2023 

Los Angeles FC face UANL Tigres at the BMO Stadium in the Campeones Cup on Wednesday (September 27).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Phildelphia Union in the MLS at the weekend. Tigres, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a comfortable 3-0 home win over Monterrey in the Liga MX. Andre-Pierre Gignac starred with a brace, while Diego Lainez wrapped up the scoring in the 71st minute.

This is the fifth edition of the Campeones Cup, an annual game contested between the reigning champions of the MLS and the Liga MX Campeon de Campeones.

Los Tigres are competing in the Campeones Cup by being the Liga MX Campeon de Campeones. Los Angeles, meanwhile, booked their spot having won their maiden MLS title last year.

Los Angeles FC vs Tigres Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. They squared off in the final of the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League, which Tigres won 2-1 after recovering from a goal down.

Los Angeles have won just one of their last six games, losing three.

Five of Tigres' last six games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Los Angeles's last seven games at home have produced at least three goals, with the last six producing at least four goals.

MLS teams have won the last three editions of the Campeones Cup.

Los Angeles FC vs Tigres Prediction

Los Angeles have not been at their best in the last few weeks but will have to put that behind them to win a second trophy in as many years. They also have an added advantage of hosting this game, so home advantage could be key to their chances of success.

Tigres, meanwhile, have been the more consistent side in recent games, but history weighs against the Mexicans. They won the first edition of the Campeones Cup in 2018, but no Mexican club has repeated the feat, with the last three editions won by MLS teams.

Expect Los Angeles to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Los Angeles 2-1 Tigres

Los Angeles FC vs Tigres Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Los Angeles to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals