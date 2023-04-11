Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11th 2023 

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) take on Vancouver at the BMO Stadium in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday, with LAFC taking a 3-0 lead into the game.

LAFC have had a strong start to the season and are currently unbeaten in the MLS, occupying 3rd place in the Western Conference standings. Steven Cherundolo's side will be going into the game off the back of a 3-0 win against Austin FC last time out and will look to take that momentum into the game against Vancouver this week.

Vancouver, on the other hand, are currently eighth in the Western Conference and have been in inconsistent form recently, having won only two of their last five games across all competitions. Vanni Sartini's side will hope to turn things around with a win against LAFC on Tuesday.

Both sides will want to progress to the semi-finals of the competition and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's difficult to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

LAFC beat Vancouver 3-0 in the first leg of the tie, with Denis Bouanga's brace and a goal from Kwadwo Opoku securing the win on the night.

LAFC are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions.

Vancouver haven't won any of their last 12 away games across all competitions.

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form this season and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday.

LAFC will be without Maxime Crepeau and Tony Leone for the game. Meanwhile, Sergio Cordova, Alessandro Schopf and Andres Cubas will all miss the game for Vancouver due to injuries.

It's difficult to imagine Vancouver winning the game given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. We predict LAFC will win the match and the tie comfortably to progress to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Prediction: LAFC 2-0 Vancouver

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Los Angeles FC Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (LAFC are tied for the 2nd best defense in the MLS, having only conceded two goals in their six games so far this season)

Tip 3 - Denis Bouanga to score/assist (The forward has six goals in his last four games across all competitions)

