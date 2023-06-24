Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps lock horns with Los Angeles FC in an important clash at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently at the top of the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The home side edged Seattle Sounders to a 1-0 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Whitecaps were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won six out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Vancouver Whitecaps' four victories.

Los Angeles FC are unbeaten in their last seven matches at home against Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS and have scored a total of 23 goals in these matches.

After a run of five defeats in six matches in all competitions, Los Angeles FC have managed to win their last two matches and have been impressive over the past week.

Vancouver Whitecaps are winless in their last 15 matches away from home in the MLS and have lost their last three such matches in the competition.

After a run of 13 matches without finding the back of the net, Ryan Gauld has scored in three consecutive matches for the first time in his career.

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Los Angeles FC have been in exceptional form this season and will be intent on keeping their place at the top of the league table. The likes of Mateusz Bogusz and Carlos Vela have stepped up for their team this season and will look to add to their goal tallies in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps can pack a punch on their day but have stuttered in recent weeks. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Carlos Vela to score - Yes

