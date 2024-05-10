Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Los Angeles FC take on Vancouver Whitecaps at the BMO Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to make amends this weekend.

Los Angeles FC are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The home side eased past Las Vegas Lights by a 3-1 margin in the US Open Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The Whitecaps were held to 0-0 stalemate by Austin FC in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won eight out of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Vancouver Whitecaps' five victories.

Los Angeles FC form guide: W-L-W-D-D

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide: W-D-D-W-L

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Los Angeles FC

Lorenzo Dellavalle has picked up an injury and will not be able to play a part this weekend. David Martinez is also carrying a niggle and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Lorenzo Dellavalle

Doubtful: David Martinez

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps

Damir Kreilach is yet to complete his recovery and will not be included in the squad. Sam Adekugbe picked up a calf injury last week and will also be sidelined for this encounter.

Injured: Damir Kreilach, Sam Adekugbe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Chanot, Hollingshead; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Olivera, Bogusz, Bouanga

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (3-4-3): Takaoka; Utvik, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Raposo, Cubas, Vite, Ahmed; Gauld, White, Picault

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Los Angeles FC have blown hot and cold this season and will need to embark on a run of good results. Denis Bouanga has been a revelation for his side and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps have come into their own this season but have a few issues to address ahead of this clash. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps