Los Angeles Galaxy vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atlanta United take on an impressive Los Angeles Galaxy side in an important clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Atlanta United Preview

Atlanta United are in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side suffered a defeat on penalties against Santos Laguna this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are at the top of the Western Conference league table and have been impressive this season. The hosts slumped to a 3-1 loss at the hands of Seattle Sounders in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have an impressive record against Los Angeles Galaxy and have won three out of the four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles Galaxy's paltry one victory.

Los Angeles Galaxy picked up their first points against Atlanta United in the previous meeting between the two teams in July 2022 - Atlanta United had won the first three games between the two sides.

Los Angeles Galaxy have won nine of their last 12 matches in the regular season of MLS in a run dating back to May this year.

Atlanta United have lost their last three matches away from home in the regular season of MLS - their longest such streak in the competition since April 2022.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Atlanta United Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have excellent players in their ranks and will look to cement their place at the top of the league table. Gabriel Pec and Riqui Puig have been impeccable this season and will look to exert their influence this weekend.

Atlanta United have blown hot and cold this season and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Atlanta United

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Pec to score - Yes

