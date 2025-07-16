Los Angeles Galaxy vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Austin FC take on Los Angeles Galaxy in an important clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Austin FC Preview

Austin FC are currently in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against New England Revolution last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled to make their mark this season. The hosts edged DC United to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a slight edge over Austin FC and have won five out of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Austin FC's four victories.

Los Angeles Galaxy have won all four of their matches at home against Austin FC in all competitions and have scored multiple goals in each of these victories.

Los Angeles Galaxy have picked up 11 points in their last five matches in all competitions and have secured consecutive victories for the first time this season.

Austin FC are winless in their last 27 matches away from home in all competitions in which they have conceded at least one goal.

Marco Reus has been involved in 11 of Los Angeles Galaxy's last 17 goals in all competitions.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Austin FC Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been a resurgent force this month and will look to extend their streak in MLS. Marco Reus has played a pivotal role in his side's recent successes and will need to bring his experience to the fore this week.

Austin FC have struggled away from home and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 4-1 Austin FC

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

