Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important encounter at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Preview
Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in 15th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The home side edged Pachuca to a narrow 2-1 victory in the Leagues Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Rapids eased past Atlanta United by a comprehensive 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Los Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Colorado Rapids and have won 34 out of the 75 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' 28 victories.
- Colorado Rapids have won each of their last two matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat taking place on penalties at the hands of Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup earlier this month.
- Los Angeles Galaxy lost consecutive matches on the trot in MLS before they secured a 2-1 victory against Pachuca in the Leagues Cup quarterfinal this week.
- Colorado Rapids were on a winless run of five matches on the trot against Los Angeles Galaxy in all competitions before they secured a 2-0 victory in the previous game between the two teams in June this year.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Prediction
Los Angeles Galaxy have largely failed to meet expectations in MLS this season but have shown glimpses of their ability over the past month. Marco Reus found the back of the net in his previous game and will look to bring his experience to the fore this weekend.
Colorado Rapids have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.
Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-1 Colorado Rapids
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes