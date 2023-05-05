Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy lock horns with Colorado Rapids in an important clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Orlando City last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Rapids were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good recent record against Colorado Rapids and have won 30 out of the last 68 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' 26 victories.

Los Angeles Galaxy have picked up only six points from their nine matches in the MLS this season - their lowest tally at this stage of the campaign since 1999.

Los Angeles Galaxy scored four goals in their previous meeting against Colorado Rapids - the most goals they have scored in a single fixture since a 6-0 victory in 2014.

Colorado Rapids played out a 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps week - the Rapids played out only two such results in the entirety of 2022.

Diego Rubio missed a penalty against Vancouver Whitecaps last week - his third miss in seven attempts since 2017.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have endured an abysmal season so far and have struggled to make their mark this season. The likes of Javier Hernandez and Riqui Puig have shown flashes of brilliance so far and will need to step up in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids have also been in poor form this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-1 Colorado Rapids

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Riqui Puig to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes