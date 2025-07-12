Los Angeles Galaxy vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as DC United lock horns with a struggling Los Angeles Galaxy side in an important encounter at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday. Both teams have been in poor form this season and will want to win this game.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs DC United Preview
DC United are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Nashville SC last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The hosts eased past Vancouver Whitecaps by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Los Angeles Galaxy have a good recent record against DC United and have won 10 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's seven victories.
- DC United have remained unbeaten in each of their last four matches against Los Angeles Galaxy in MLS and have scored multiple goals in their last three such games - their longest such streak since the 2008-09 season.
- After a run of only four points in their first 16 matches in MLS in 2025, Los Angeles Galaxy have managed to pick up eight points in their last five such games.
- DC United have conceded at least two goals in each of their last seven away games against Western Conference teams in MLS.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs DC United Prediction
Los Angeles Galaxy seem to have found their feet after a shockingly poor start to their campaign and cannot afford another drop in form in the coming weeks. Joseph Paintsil scored an impressive brace for his side last week and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.
DC United have been inconsistent yet again this season and will be up against a resurgent unit on Saturday. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 DC United
Los Angeles Galaxy vs DC United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: DC United to score first - Yes