Los Angeles Galaxy vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy lock horns with an impressive FC Cincinnati side in an important encounter at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs FC Cincinnati Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side edged Nashville SC to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference league table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have an impressive record against FC Cincinnati and have won the only game that has been played between the two teams. FC Cincinnati have never defeated Los Angeles Galaxy in an official game.

Los Angeles Galaxy have conceded a total of 58 goals in their 29 matches in MLS so far this season - more than any other team in the competition so far.

After a run of consecutive defeats in MLS with two goals conceded and no goals scored, FC Cincinnati ended their losing streak with a 2-1 victory against Nashville SC last week.

Los Angeles Galaxy are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions but have played out draws in two of these games.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

FC Cincinnati have stepped up to the plate so far this season and have managed to arrest their recent slump. Brenner and Evander found the back of the net in their previous game and will look to make their mark yet again this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy have been uncharacteristically ineffective this season and have a mountain to climb in the coming months. FC Cincinnati are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-2 FC Cincinnati

Los Angeles Galaxy vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

