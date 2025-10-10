Los Angeles Galaxy vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th October 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FC Dallas lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important encounter at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs FC Dallas Preview

FC Dallas are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side fought hard to secure a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Dallas in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Dallas have a good historical record against Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 29 out of the 66 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles Galaxy's 25 victories.

Los Angeles Galaxy have won only one of their last six matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a comprehensive 4-1 margin against Sporting Kansas City last month.

FC Dallas are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 4-3 defeat at the hands of New York City FC in an MLS encounter in July this year.

Los Angeles Galaxy have conceded at least one goal in each of their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 3-0 victory against Colorado Rapids in August this year.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs FC Dallas Prediction

FC Dallas have stepped up to the plate so far this season and will look to move up the league table in the coming months. Petar Musa has been impressive for his side this season and will look to make an impact in this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy have struggled to impose themselves this season and will need to play out of their skins in this match. FC Dallas are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-3 FC Dallas

Los Angeles Galaxy vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Dallas to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Dallas to score first - Yes

