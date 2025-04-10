Los Angeles Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in a crucial encounter at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Tigres UANL in the CONCACAF Champions Cup in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side defeated Los Angeles FC by a 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good recent record against Houston Dynamo and have won 17 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's 15 victories.

Los Angeles Galaxy have lost only three of their last 17 matches at home against Houston Dynamo in all competitions in a run dating back to 2008.

Los Angeles Galaxy have picked up only two points from their seven matches in MLS so far this season - the third-worst start to a league campaign in the club's history.

Houston Dynamo won their first game of the season in MLS last week against Los Angeles FC and have not won consecutive games in the competition since July last year.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy are in abysmal form at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The likes of Christian Ramirez and Gabriel Pec can be lethal on their day and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Houston Dynamo have struggled in recent months and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-1 Houston Dynamo

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to score first - Yes

