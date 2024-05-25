Los Angeles Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo take on an impressive Los Angeles Galaxy side at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Houston Dynamo are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against local rivals FC Dallas last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The hosts were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Charlotte FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Houston Dynamo and have won 16 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams. Houston Dynamo have managed 14 victories against Los Angeles Galaxy and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide: D-D-D-D-L

Houston Dynamo form guide: D-L-W-L-D

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy

Joseph Paintsil is the only injury concern for Los Angeles Galaxy at the moment and has been ruled out of this match with a hamstring injury.

Injured: Joseph Paintsil

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo

Sebastian Kowalczyk is serving a suspension at the moment and will not be available for selection. Nelson Quinones has picked up a knee injury and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Nelson Quinones

Doubtful: Franco Escobar, Sebastian Ferreira, Steve Clark

Suspended: Sebastian Kowalczyk

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Micovic; Yamane, Yoshida, Neal, Aude; Delgado, Cerrillo, Puig; Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Steres; Herrera, Artur; Carrasquilla, Bassi, Aliyu; Segal

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive over the past month. The likes of Riqui Puig and Mark Delgado can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Houston Dynamo have been inconsistent in recent weeks and have issues to address ahead of this game. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Houston Dynamo