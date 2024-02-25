Los Angeles Galaxy vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy lock horns with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in an important clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami finished in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings last season and have struggled on the domestic front over the past year. The Herons eased past Real Salt Lake by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, secured a 13th-place finish in the Western Conference league table last season and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The home side defeated New York Red Bulls by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have an excellent record against Inter Miami and have won the only game that has been played between the two teams. Inter Miami are yet to record a victory against Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS.

Inter Miami have won two of their last three matches away from home against teams from California in the MLS and won their previous such game against Los Angeles FC by a 3-1 margin in September last year.

Los Angeles Galaxy picked up only 24 points from their 17 matches at home in the MLS last season - their lowest such tally in the competition since 2017.

Lionel Messi picked up an assist in his first game of the season for Inter Miami last week and has now contributed to 25 goals in such games over the course of his career.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have a star-studded lineup going into their new season and will be intent on making the most of the experience in their squad. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez can be unstoppable on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy also flattered to deceive last season and have a point to prove in the coming months. Inter Miami are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-3 Inter Miami

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Suarez to score - Yes