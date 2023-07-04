Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th July 2023

The MLS features another edition of the El Trafico derby this week as Los Angeles Galaxy lock horns with local rivals Los Angeles FC in an exciting clash at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of FC Dallas last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have flattered to deceive over the course of their campaign. The hosts played out a 2-2 draw against San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Los Angeles FC and have won eight out of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles FC's six victories.

After winning only three of their first 14 matches against Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS, Los Angeles FC have managed to win each of their last three games in the competition.

Los Angeles Galaxy have played out four draws on the trot in the MLS for only the second time in their history and for the first time since a streak of five draws in 2009.

Los Angeles FC have lost seven of their last 10 matches in all competitions after a run of only three defeats in 26 games preceding this run.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have a few issues to address ahead of this match. The likes of Carlos Vela and Denis Bouanga have stepped up this season and will look to add to their goal tallies this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy have shown glimpses of their potential in recent weeks and will need to present a robust front in this game. Los Angeles FC are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand on Tuesday.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Denia Bouanga to score - Yes

