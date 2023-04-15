Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16, 2023

The stage is set for the first El Trafico of the season, as Los Angeles Galaxy welcome reigning champions Los Angeles FC to the Dignity Health Sports Park in the MLS Western Conference on Sunday (April 16).

The two rivals were scheduled to kick off their 2023 campaign at the Rose Bowl Stadium, which was postponed to July due to inclement weather. Both teams have endured contrasting fortunes in the league.

Galaxy have gone winless in six games and are second from the bottom in the league table. LAFC, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six games and are third in the Western Conference.

Galaxy suffered a second straight defeat when they lost 3-0 defeat to Houston last week. Los Angeles, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with a 3-0 home win over Austin last time around, with in-form striker Denis Bouanga bagging a hat-trick.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 18th edition of El Trafico, with Galaxy leading LAFC 7-5.

LAFC are winless at Galaxy in eight games, losing six times.

The hosts have failed to score in three of six league games this season.

LAFC have kept clean sheets in four of their six league games this season. Interestingly, they have played goalless draws in their two away games this term.

Six of their last seven meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, with LAFC recording 3-2 wins in the last two.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Both teams head into the game in contrasting fortunes, but LAFC look to have the upper hand. Galaxy have scored just three goals, with two of them coming at home.

Considering their struggles, a draw does not seem too far-fetched. LAFC have had an unbeaten run in the league. They're expected to continue their current form and beat Galaxy for the first time.

Prediction: Galaxy 1-2 LAFC

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LAFC

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Denis Bouanga to score or assist any time - Yes

