Los Angeles Galaxy vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th March 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on an impressive Los Angeles Galaxy side in a crucial encounter at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Orlando City Preview

Orlando City are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past DC United by a comfortable 4-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have made a poor start to their season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Minnesota United in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have a slight edge over Los Angeles Galaxy and have won four out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles Galaxy's three victories.

Orlando City won their previous match away from home against Los Angeles Galaxy by a 1-0 margin in 2022 - they had suffered defeat in their first two such games in the competition and had conceded four goals in each defeat.

Los Angeles Galaxy have picked up only two points from their first five matches in MLS so far this season - the worst start to a season by a defending champion in the history of the competition.

Orlando City have won only two of their last 13 away games against Western Conference opponents in MLS.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Orlando City Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been shockingly poor in MLS this season and will need to turn their campaign around. The likes of Christian Ramirez and Gabriel Pec can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Orlando City can pack a punch on their day and have a good recent record in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-1 Orlando City

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

