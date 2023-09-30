Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy lock horn with Portland Timbers in an important encounter at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The home side played out a 3-3 draw against FC Austin last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Timbers edged Colorado Rapids to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a slight edge over Portland Timbers and have won 14 out of the 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Portland Timbers' 13 victories.

Los Angeles Galaxy are unbeaten in their last five matches against Portland Timbers for only the second time in their history and for the first time since 2015.

Los Angeles Galaxy are unbeaten in consecutive matches in the MLS despite conceding two-goal deficits in both these games.

Portland Timbers have won each of their last four matches in the MLS and have scored multiple goals in each of these four matches.

Dejan Joveljic came off the bench to score a goal for Los Angeles Galaxy last week - the 10th time he has achieved the feat since he joined the club last season.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been impressive over the past week and will be intent on making the most of their attacking form. The likes of Riqui Puig and Dejan Joveljic can be effective on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Portland Timbers have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this match. Los Angeles Galaxy are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 3-1 Portland Timbers

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxt to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Riqui Puig to score - Yes