Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Salt Lake take on Los Angeles Galaxy at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Real Salt Lake are currently at the top of the MLS Western Conference standings and have been excellent so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-2 defeat at the hands of New Mexico United in the US Open Cup last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have also been impressive over the past year. The hosts were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Real Salt Lake and have won 24 out of the 57 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's 19 victories.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide: D-L-W-W-L

Real Salt Lake form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy

Mark Delgado and Dejan Joveljic have been given green lights to play this week and could feature in this game. Martin Caceres is also carrying a knock and might play his part as a substitute.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Martin Caceres

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake

Brayan Vera has picked up one yellow card too many and is suspended for this match. Kelvin Bonilla, Pablo Ruiz, and Marcelo Silva are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Kelvin Bonilla, Pablo Ruiz, Marcelo Silva

Doubtful: Erik Holt, Bryan Oviedo, Matt Crooks

Suspended: Brayan Vera

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-3-3): McCarthy; Yamane, Neal, Yoshida, Aude; Puig, Cerrillo, Brugman; Paintsil, Berry, Joveljic

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): MacMath; Brody, Glad, Vera, Katranis; Eneli, Ojeda; Gomez, Arango, Luna; Julio

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have slumped over the past week and will need their stars to step up to the plate in this fixture. Riqui Puig and Dejan Joveljic can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Real Salt Lake have exceeded expectations so far and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-1 Real Salt Lake