Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important encounter at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview
San Jose Earthquakes are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Earthquakes were held to a 3-3 draw by Houston Dynamo in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.
Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of San Diego FC last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Los Angeles Galaxy have a slight historical edge over San Jose Earthquakes and have won 31 out of the 75 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to San Jose Earthquakes' 28 victories.
- Los Angeles Galaxy have won seven of their last eight matches against San Jose Earthquakes in all competitions and have won each of their last five such games.
- Los Angeles Galaxy have picked up only four points from their 15 matches in MLS so far this season - the worst start to a league campaign in the club's history.
- San Jose Earthquakes have kept clean sheets in each of their last two matches away from home in the regular season of MLS.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction
Los Angeles Galaxy are in dismal form at the moment and have several issues to resolve ahead of this game. The hosts have struggled defensively in MLS and will need to present a robust front in this fixture.
San Jose Earthquakes have punched above their weight this season but have a poor record in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.
Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes
Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes