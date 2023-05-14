Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Earthquakes edged Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side defeated Seattle Sounders by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have a slight edge over Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 28 out of the 68 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles Galaxy's 25 victories.

The away side has won each of the last four matches between Los Angeles Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes - the longest such streak in this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy have picked up only six points in their 10 league games so far this season - the lowest tally at this stage of the season in the club's history.

San Jose Earthquakes have picked up 18 points from their 11 league games this season - their best tally in the competition since 2016.

Riqui Puig has been involved in a total of 75 shots on goal by Los Angeles Galaxy this season - the highest for the club in the MLS so far this season.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have been in impressive form this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The Earthquakes have a good squad at their disposal and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy can pack a punch on their day but have flattered to deceive this season. San Jose Earthquakes are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Jose Earthquakes

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Riqui Puig to score - Yes

